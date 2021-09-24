Poppy at East of Eden
Courtesy of East of Eden

Poppy is a sweet little lady who loves being with her humans and will let you pet her for hours. In fact, she may insist on it. She loves playing with other kitties, and when she is not playing, she is usually snuggling next to her foster family. She is a fluffy pile of affection with a perpetual battery powering her purring, and she asks for nothing more than your love in return for all the joy she brings. She gets along well with other cats and is tolerant of dogs (though she does prefer that they be quiet and out of her space). At 9-years-young, Poppy is eager to find her forever home and live out the many years she has left in happiness. Poppy is spayed and her shots have been updated. To adopt Poppy, you can fill out an application for her at eoerescue.org. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 815-5186 or look up EOE Rescue on Facebook

