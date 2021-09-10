Flora is a 3-year-old female German shepherd available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. You have a friend in Flora. She will always be there to greet you, keep you company, and make you smile. Flora is an energetic and playful, walks well on a leash and would be great companion. She is vaccinated and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
