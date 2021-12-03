Capri is a 7-month-old female brown tabby available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Capri is very affectionate and loves to have her belly rubbed. She also enjoys playing, hugs and would be great in a single cat house. Capri has been at the shelter since late September. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
