Norman is a six-month-old black domestic longhair available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Norman is friendly and playful and easy to handle. He is neutered, vaccinated and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
