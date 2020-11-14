Murphy and Moxie, are a pair of 4-month-old brown and white tabby kittens that are available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. They are an energetic duo. They love playing with one another and any toy that they can get their paws on. When they aren’t running around playing, Murphy and Moxie enjoy receiving affection and attention, and love being held before going to play again. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
