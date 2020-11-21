Isaac is 2-year-old brown tabby and white domestic available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Issac loves people and snuggling on laps. He is energetic, playful and when he isn't seeking affection and attention from people, Isaac enjoys playing with toys to keep himself busy until he can get more cuddles. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Diamond melts your heart when you meet her. It is all about love, kisses and belly rubs with this sweet girl. She is a 3-year-old petite Pitty girl weighing in at about 55 pounds with a beautiful brindle coat. She loves to delight you with zoomies all around the yard. She should be the only dog in her household and she would be great in a home with older kids. For more information contact East of Eden Rescue at eoerescue@yahoo.com, or call 209-815-5186.
