Adonis is a six-year-old male pit bull terrier/boxer mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Adonis is energetic, loves to run, play with toys and play fetch. Once he has gotten to play and run around, all he wants to do is to be with people and receive affection and attention. When meeting new people, Adonis is very social, affectionate, and playful. He is vaccinated and ready for adoption.
To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
