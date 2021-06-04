Rex is a 3-year-old neutered Belgian Malinois mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Rex a is playful , energetic, affectionate and sweet dog that loves to be with people. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two dead, two injured in early morning shooting at north Tracy mobile home park
- Shooting victim remembered at Mountain House memorial
- Lowe’s plans to move into old OSH distribution center
- Turners celebrate double graduation at Purdue
- Safeway breaks ground in Mountain House for retail center
- Police Log: Brick thrower may have announced intentions earlier
- One fatality in Sunday morning crash
- Stein High seniors celebrate overcoming challenges during commencement ceremony
- Death notices May 28
- Cryotherapy wellness center revives downtown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
How to Go Back to School
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 27
-
Jul 4
-
Jul 6
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.