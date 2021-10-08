Kranos is a three-year-old male pit bull mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Kranos is looking for someone to play with. He is playful, walks well on a leash and treat-motivated. He has medium energy and when meeting new people he is a little shy. He is vaccinated and adoption will include basic vaccinations, neutering, microchip and dog license. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedestrian killed on East 11th Street Tuesday evening
- 11th Street motel proposed as homeless solution for city
- Tracy High crowns homecoming royalty at night rally
- Hobby Lobby opens newest store at West Valley Mall
- Governor announces vaccine mandate for all California students
- Death notices Oct. 1
- Police Log: Jogger runs into trouble with lost wallet
- St. Mary’s defeats Tracy to open TCAL
- Tracy Firefighters welcome hundreds to annual pancake breakfast
- Nuts take over as top agricultural product
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 28
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.