Maggie at East of Eden

Maggie at East of Eden

 Courtesy of East of Eden Rescue

Maggie is looking for her forever home. She was rescued from a hoarder situation along with her kittens. All of her kittens have now been adopted, and Maggie would love to find her own forever home as well. She loves attention, will cuddle and snuggle with you and be your couch. Maggie needs to be the only cat in her own home so she can be the princess. Maggie is super-soft and approximately a year and a half; she is already spayed, vaccinated, and ready to go home. If you are interested in adopting Maggie, please fill out an application at http://eoerescue.org. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 815-5186 or look up EOE Rescue on Facebook.

