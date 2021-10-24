Maggie is looking for her forever home. She was rescued from a hoarder situation along with her kittens. All of her kittens have now been adopted, and Maggie would love to find her own forever home as well. She loves attention, will cuddle and snuggle with you and be your couch. Maggie needs to be the only cat in her own home so she can be the princess. Maggie is super-soft and approximately a year and a half; she is already spayed, vaccinated, and ready to go home. If you are interested in adopting Maggie, please fill out an application at http://eoerescue.org. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 815-5186 or look up EOE Rescue on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents and students protest locally, statewide against COVID-19 vaccine mandate
- City attorney gives notice to council
- West grad serving on USS Pennsylvania
- Death notices Oct. 15
- Tracy incident possibly tied to Zodiac case
- Board of Supervisors passes resolution opposing vaccination passports within county
- City seeks applicants for three committees
- Police Log: Woman harassed after online job turns out to be a scam
- Jaguars take care of business with 56-14 win over Sierra
- Tracy police to switch to encrypted radios to keep transmissions away from the public
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 28
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 12
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.