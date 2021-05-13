Joplin is a three-year-old spayed pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This happy, easy going girl is waiting to jump into her forever family's arms and be adopted. While she is still full of life and enjoys playing, this happy and friendly girl knows the importance of being able to relax, while giving and receiving affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
