Joplin at the Tracy Animal Shelter

Joplin

 Courtesy photo

Joplin is a three-year-old spayed pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This happy, easy going girl is waiting to jump into her forever family's arms and be adopted. While she is still full of life and enjoys playing, this happy and friendly girl knows the importance of being able to relax, while giving and receiving affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.