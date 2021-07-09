Columbo is a 7-month-old male neutered German Shepherd Anatolian Shepherd mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Columbo is an energetic, playful pup that is searching for a forever family that loves to play with toys and give hugs. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
