Paco is a 4-year-old male Chihuahua mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. He is a sweet and cuddly pup looking for a new home.
This energetic guy loves to play with toys and be given treats. While he may be a little shy at first, he quickly warms up to new people and enjoys getting lots of attention and cuddles. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Perko is a sweet and friendly 2-year-old shorthair tabby who appeared outside a local restaurant. He didn’t belong with the other community cats and though his ear was tipped when neutered, he is most definitely an indoor only cat.
Perko tested FIV-positive but in a home where he is an only cat, receives an annual vet check-up, stays current on vaccines and maintains a nutritious diet he can live as long as non-FIV-positive cats. This purr engine loves people and prefers to be the “King of the Castle,” so be prepared to be owned and loved by this big guy.
To learn more about Perko and other cats and dogs available for adoption contact Animal Rescue of Tracy at 642-4324.
