Marley is going to be a big boy. He was born feral three months ago, and now he loves people. He is super playful, and also a toe attacker. He has three siblings who are also looking for homes. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 815-5186, look up EOE Rescue on Facebook or go to www.eoerescue.org.
Vegas, a 10-month-old female German shepherd mix, is available for adoption from Tracy Animal Shelter. She is very energetic and will need some training to work on her puppy behaviors. She is very playful and loves to receive and give lots of affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave, call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
