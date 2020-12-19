Winston, a 1-year-old pittie mix, is nothing but pure love. He adores everyone he meets and would be the perfect addition to any family. He loves going in the car, is great with other dogs, is very treat-motivated and learns quickly. He is presently working on his leash walking and is making progress. He also loves to play with his toys, run in the yard, play fetch and would make a great hiking buddy.
