Enzo is a neutered 6-year-German Shepherd mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. He has a lot of energy and is waiting to find his forever person or family to go on adventures with. Enzo likes to play and once he is done playing and having fun he enjoys cuddling and being given affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
- TUSD to implement standards-based grading system for upper elementary students
- Shots fired on Palm Circle Wednesday afternoon
- Police Log: Hate message left at auto shop
- Death notices April 2
- Homes threatened in homeless encampment fire
- Tracy family escapes from early-morning fire
- San Joaquin County finally moves to red, cautions residents to keep testing
- Bulldogs defeated by Lodi’s strong rushing game, plus costly turnovers
- Tracy, West combine for 4 homers in win for Bulldogs
- Campsite fire ignites tree along Interstate 205
How to Go Back to School
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 25
-
May 2
-
May 4
-
May 7
