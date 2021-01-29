Brock is a male 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Brock is ready to play fetch forever. While Brock can be shy when meeting new people, once he gets to running around and playing, he will warm up and be your best friend! To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook
