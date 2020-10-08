Mac, an 8-week-old male black, domestic medium-hair is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. He is a bundle of energy that loves to run around playing with the other kittens and cats. When left alone, he enjoys playing with toys and will seek attention and affection when he is done having fun. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
