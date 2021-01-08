Milton is a male 5-year-old Chihuahua available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Milton is an energetic young dog that loves sharing his toys with people. While Milton enjoys playing and running around he prefers to play with people rather than on his own because he loves the attention, as well as affection and lots of cuddles. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
