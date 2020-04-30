Sunshine is thriving in a foster home with two other dogs. She loves car rides and walks and will swim given the opportunity. She has a calm demeanor but appreciates exercise as well. Sunshine had been listed as a stray at the Tracy Animal Shelter with her 12-week-old puppies. She is now in training to improve her socialization with other dogs outside her home. To learn more, call 815-5186 or contact East of Eden K-9 Rescue at www.eoerescue.org or on Facebook.
