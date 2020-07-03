Mabel, 3, is a small, brindle Chihuahua mix who was dropped at a local shelter in a laundry basket with her two puppies. Mabel was not well cared for by her previous owners, and her foster family is helping her learn to trust people again. She would do well in a family with other calm, gentle dogs that she can bond with and older children who would not startle or push her. She was born without rear paws, but she can still walk and run.
To learn more about Mabel and other cats and dogs available for adoption, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has pet adoption fairs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.