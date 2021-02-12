Antonio is a male 4-year-old Chihuahua and Jack Russel Terrier mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Antonio is a little shy with new people at first but quickly warms up to everyone. This young pup loves to run around and explore outside, and then enjoys coming to seek affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
