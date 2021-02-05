Walter is a neutered 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Walter loves to run around and explore but then will come back to be by people. Once he has gotten his exercise in, he will come over so that you can rub his belly and he can get all of your affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
