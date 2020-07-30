Ghost, 2, a husky-shepherd mix, has gained confidence at her foster home and loves walks, playtime at the dog park, cuddling and peanut butter. She gets along well with dogs her size and larger. Applications are available at eoerescue.org. To learn more, call 815-5186 or look up EOE Rescue on Facebook.
