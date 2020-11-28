Sasuke is 3-year-old white and red neutered pit bull mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Sasuke was surrendered to the shelter when his previous owner was unable to keep him but he is loving and affectionate and loves attention. Sasuke loves being with people and having his belly rubbed. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
