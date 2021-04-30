Rodgers is a two-year-old male German Shepherd available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Rodgers is looking for his forever home after being abandoned by his previous owners in their backyard when moving. This sweet pup is a little shy with new people at first but quickly warms up. Once Rodgers is comfortable, he loves to be affectionate and play. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
