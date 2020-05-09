Lady, a friendly spayed tortoiseshell, is about 5 years old. She walks right up to people seeking attention. She would prefer to be the only cat in the household, according to East of Eden rescue volunteers, “because of course she is the princess!” Lady is current on her shots and has tested negative for both feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus. To learn more, call 815-5186 or contact East of Eden K-9 Rescue at www.eoerescue.org or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ravages of COVID-19 detailed in former Tracy resident’s Facebook posts
- Pursuit of inspiration leads Tracy player to NFL
- Police Log: Auto burglary suspects chased down in Bland Park
- Drive-by shooting kills man in north Tracy
- Death Notices: May 6
- Warm weather activities up in the air as quarantine continues
- Amazon worker dies of COVID-19
- Student art show moves online
- County reports 253 COVID-19 cases, including 36 in Tracy
- Scaled-down market offers alternative for fresh food
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Essential staff keeps defense depot running (1)
- Long-standing church comes down (1)
- Safeway confirms COVID-19 among workers, including one who died, at Tracy center (1)
- Homelessness plan endorsed as a new start to resolve wide-ranging issues (1)
- City braces for budget cuts in face of expected economic slump (1)
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.