Ella is a female 10-year-old American foxhound mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Ella is a sweet and calm furry friend looking for a new home. She was transferred to Tracy from the Turlock animal shelter in hopes of finding a family here. This senior dog is calm and enjoys receiving affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
