Dawn is a spayed 4-year-Labrador retriever available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Dawn is ready to jump into the arms of a new family. She is an energetic young pup that loves people, enjoys playing with toys and likes getting lots of attention. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
