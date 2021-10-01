Malone is a six-year-old male brown and white tabby short hair available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Malone is looking for someone to cuddle with. He is friendly, very affectionate and loves playing with his toys. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clever claims mirror ball trophy, dance title at Grand Theatre
- Jaguars prevail in second-half battle, beat Oakdale 63-56
- Death notices Sept. 24
- Police Log: Suspicious backpack prompts evacuation of Mountain House High
- Council takes steps to make outdoor dining a permanent downtown fixture
- Police Log: Victim with gunshot wound to head dropped off at Sutter Tracy
- Volleyball: Delta Charter on winning streak
- Wine stroll returns to downtown Tracy streets
- University campus planned for south of Tracy
- State legislature, commission, reject plans to expand Carnegie SVRA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 21
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.