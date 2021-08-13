Booth is a 6-year-old male pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Just look at that smile! Booth’s huge smile and floppy tongue will surely make you smile and his zest for life is infectious. Booth is calm, very playful and loves treats and family time. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
