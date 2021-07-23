Wilson is a one-year-old male pit bull and boxer mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This energetic guy has been at the shelter since late June waiting to meet his forever family. Wilson can be a little shy when meeting new people however he warms up quickly and becomes playful and affectionate. While he enjoys running around and playing with toys, he also enjoys settling down and being with people. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
