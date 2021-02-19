Max is a neutered 8-year-old Siberian husky available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter for $40. This senior pup is full of energy. He loves to run around and explore and will still run up to whoever is around to give them affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
