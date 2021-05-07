Buster is a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Since being at the shelter for a month, Buster has begun working with shelter staff on his obedience training so that he can start getting ready to reach his full potential with his forever family and he has already learned "sit" and "shake." He is playful and energetic and loves to receive attention and be with people. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
