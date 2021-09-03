Katarina is a 10-month-old female brown tabby short hair available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This Olympian kitty wins gold for her grace and elegance. Katarina is shy at first but warms up quickly and is very playful and loves toys. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
