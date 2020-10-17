Ursula, a 9-week-old gray and white tabby domestic shorthair is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. While she can be a little shy at first, this little girl will open up and become affectionate once you spend some time with her. Ursula loves playing with her kennel mate, Phoebe, and when she is alone, she enjoys playing with toys. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
