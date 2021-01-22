Raider is a male 1-year-old black and white pit bull and Labrador retriever mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Raider is excited to meet his forever family. This young, energetic pup loves to run around, play with toys and play fetch. Once Raider is done playing he enjoys giving hugs, kisses and having people pay attention to him To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
