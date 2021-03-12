Arrow is a male 2-year-old domestic shorthair available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Arrow is looking for a new family to join. He enjoys playing with toys and receiving affection and attention, and will follow you wherever you go. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
