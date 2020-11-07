Freckles, a 10-month-old pit bull and Queensland heeler mix is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This young dog loves being with people and is always interested in playing with toys and dogs. Freckles loves to give people hugs and even knows how to shake hands. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
