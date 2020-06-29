Cassie, 1½, likes to be underfoot and know everything that’s going on. This friendly cat purrs when she’s handled and would be a sweet companion for someone with no other cats. To learn more, call 815-5186 or contact East of Eden K-9 Rescue at www.eoerescue.org or on Facebook.

