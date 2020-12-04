Pheony at East of Eden
Courtesy of East of Eden Rescue

Pheony is a beautiful and gentle young female cat. She had seven babies who all got adopted. She's a real love-bug, and from what her foster family has seen, she's fine with dogs, likes to be pet and plays with toys. Her affectionate side is starting to show more and more every day. She loves to roll back-and-forth to get attention. To learn more contact East of Eden Rescue at 815-5186, look up EOE Rescue on Facebook or go to www.eoerescue.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.