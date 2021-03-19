Jada is a spayed 8-year-old pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Jada is looking for a family to cuddle with. She loves playing with stuffed animals, enjoys cuddling along with getting and giving affection to anyone. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
