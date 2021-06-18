Beau is a 3-year-old neutered Pit Bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Are you looking for a pup that enjoys cuddling as much as they enjoy playing fetch? If so, Beau may be the dog for you. This energetic guy loves to hang out and cuddle or show off when playing fetch with his favorite tennis ball. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
