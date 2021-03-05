Bailey is a neutered 3-year-old Siberian husky and Labrador retriever mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Bailey is looking for someone to play with. Bailey is energetic and enjoys running around to play. He loves a good game of fetch and enjoys being with people and receiving lots of attention and treats. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Driver leads Tracy police, CHP through chase across Tracy
- Candlelight vigil held on Saturday for last week’s hit-and-run victim
- Barber respects history of reopened 12th Street shop
- Rural Tracy community at odds with commercial truck traffic in their neighborhoods
- Tracy man struck, killed by vehicle in alley behind north Tracy business.
- Death notices Feb. 26
- It’s almond blossom time in the Tracy area
- Police Log: Man claims to have a bomb attached in robbery attempt
- Irrigation districts hit hard by dry conditions
- Tracy Unified set to reopen classrooms next month
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Woman carjacked at gunpoint forced to drive to Stockton (2)
- A case of the fight for equal pay in San Joaquin County (1)
- Church group sees that abundance of fruit benefits local charity (1)
- Barber respects history of reopened 12th Street shop (1)
- Council creates standing committee to address homelessness (1)
- Mothers Corner - Black History’s influence on nation’s youth (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
How to Go Back to School
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 28
-
Apr 2
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.