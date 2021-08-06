Louisa is a 4-year-old spayed domestic shorthair available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This gal is looking for a workout buddy to help her lose some of her extra pounds. She enjoys lounging around on her own but will seek affection and cuddles when she is in the mood. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
