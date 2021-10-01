Tyler and Ruben at East of Eden

Tyler and Ruben at East of Eden

What's better than one little bundle of joy? Two bundles of joy! Tyler & Ruben are a bonded pair looking for a forever home together. Tyler is the goofball of the pair; he loves to play and snuggle with other dogs. Ruben is the shy one who prefers to cuddle on your lap all day. Both are 6 years old and have lived with other dogs, cats, and older children, though very young children may be too rough on these little guys, one of whom previously had a back injury. This handsome, dynamic duo is crate-trained, house-broken, neutered, and ready to flourish in their forever home.

