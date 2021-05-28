Celine is a 1-year-old female Siberian husky mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This energetic pup loves to run around and play and enjoys giving and receiving affection. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Augie is a 5-year-old who prefers a quieter home that will give him time to get over his new home jitters and come out of his shell. He enjoys a good cuddle and interacting with his humans. A home without dogs, with well-established routines and that is very laid-back and calm would suit him best. Augie does reasonably well with other cats and tends to fall into a submissive role. He's an easy-going guy who just doesn't see the point of picking fights with anybody. To learn more about Augie or other adoptable pets contact Animal Rescue of Tracy at (209) 642-4324.
