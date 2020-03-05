Nala is a strong-willed 5½-year-old Rottweiler and Shar-Pei mix who was taken back to the shelter when her family could no longer care for her. She is good with people and even small children, but likes to push her weight around with other dogs and has a strong prey drive. Nala is receiving training at K9 Development, and she would be best placed in a home with no other dogs, cats or small animals. To learn more about Nala and other dogs and cats available for adoption, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has pet adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
Max, a 3-year-old boxer mix, needs an active family to take him on walks, runs and adventures. East of Eden volunteers report that he recently finished three weeks of training with flying colors. He is crate trained and is quiet at night. Because of his bouncy demeanor, any kids in Max’s family should be at least 10 years old. He does not like cats, but he does like other large dogs if they are introduced slowly. His $250 adoption fee covers his neuter operation, vaccinations and ID microchip. East of Eden is a nonprofit animal rescue organization. For information, call 815-5186 or visit www.eoerescue.org.
