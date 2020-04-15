Animal Rescue of Tracy is kicking off the “Cause for Paws” webathon on “Good Day Sacramento” this Friday morning. People who donate $50 or more to support the nonprofit rescue organization will receive “wag bags” in the mail filled with treats, discounts and gift cards provided by Tracy businesses. The first 25 donors will also get a chance to name a rescued kitten. Segments of the show will feature home pet grooming, tips for people who find abandoned kittens, and adoptable dogs — including “senior” rescue dogs Snowfern and Penny. More information is online at www.animalrescuetracy.org.
Frankie was found abandoned near a local shopping center as a kitten almost 6 years ago, and she survived despite a few close calls. She returned to East of Eden’s care after the death of the person who adopted her. Although shy at first, this affectionate cat is ready for a loving home with a local family. To learn more, call 815-5186 or contact East of Eden K-9 Rescue at www.eoerescue.org or on Facebook.
