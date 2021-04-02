Jack is a neutered 3-year-pitbull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. After several appointments with a veterinarian, Jack finally received the news that he won't need surgery and only needs a nice, loving home to relax in while he heals. He is an energetic, affectionate, and playful pup that will be ready to go on lots of fun adventures with his new family. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Gracie, a 4-year-old, domestic shorthair is looking for a new home or foster home. She is friendly and sweet and loves to snuggle. She showed up at her foster's home last fall skinny and scared. Because of to health issues and the foster's resident cat not liking another cat coming into the house, Gracie foster needs to find a wonderful loving home. Gracie would be best as an only pet and needs someone that can provide her with love and comfort. To learn more, call 209-815-5186 or eoerescue@yahoo.com. You can also fill out an application for her at eoerescue.org
